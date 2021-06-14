Maserati gives a first look at upcoming GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati has showcased its electric GranTurismo for the first time.

Photographed in prototype form – and while wearing heavy camouflage – the images show off the firm’s upcoming electric vehicle.

It’ll be the Italian firm’s first EV and is currently undergoing ‘intensive road and circuit testing’ in order to acquire the data for the car’s final setup.

The GranTurismo will use an electric powertrain for the first time

It has been shown being put through its paces outside Maserati’s Innovation Lab and on the streets of Modena, Italy.

The GranTurismo name has a strong history for Maserati and has been more closely linked to a V8 powertrain. For this latest generation, however, that powerful petrol engine will be ditched in favour of an EV setup.

The GranTurismo is set to be officially unveiled next year

Despite wearing camouflage, the GranTurismo’s shape can easily be seen and appears to adopt a similar silhouette to the version it replaces. It features a long, raked roofline while Maserati’s trademark large grille and Trident badge remain in place on the nose.