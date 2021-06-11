Audi applies range of enhancements across its line-up

Audi updates

Audi has introduced a new ‘update programme’ which brings a range of new trim levels, wheel designs and fresh colours – among other features – to many cars in its line-up.

One of the most notable changes is the inclusion of Amazon Alexa into those Audi cars using the firm’s latest MIB 3 infotainment system. Applying to the entire line-up – apart from the Q2, TT and R8 – it allows drivers to stream music, lock household doors and even control the lighting at their home via voice command and the relevant connected devices.

Audi reveals its plans for model year 2022. Spoiler alert – there are new trims, fresh colours, sustainable materials and more tech than ever before including infotainment from Amazon Alexa and Sonos. Read on – https://t.co/ikMswjUIqY #Sonos #Amazon pic.twitter.com/3Pls2v5inJ — Audi UK Press Office (@AudiUKPress) June 11, 2021

In addition, top-tier Vorsprung specification A1, Q2 and Q3 cars will now get advanced Sonos sound systems, replacing the original Bang & Olufsen setup. It can be added to other trim lines via Audi’s optional Comfort and Sound pack, too.

New Dinamica Microfibre upholstery can be added to A3, A4, A5, A6, A7 and Q5, replacing suede-effect Alcantara trim. It’s made from polyester fibre taken from recycled plastic bottles, old textiles and other materials which would otherwise head to landfill.

Some trim levels of certain cars have been refined to make them easier to navigate. In the A5 range, the limited-run Edition 1 trim has been dropped while a new Sport Edition has been added to the A7 range, sitting between Sport and mid-range S line specifications. It gains 19-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass and a range of gloss black highlights.