Bentley designs yacht interior to match customer’s car

Bentley Continental and Contest 59 CS

Bentley has designed a one-off yacht cabin for a customer so that it matches the interior of their car.

It was created by Bentley Design Services, which gives its customers the chance to work on bespoke projects.

Built in collaboration with Dutch yacht builder Contest Yachts, the interior panelling features Bentley’s signature diamond-in-diamond stitching. This requires 712 stitches per diamond, which are produced by a specially commissioned machine unique to the British firm.

(Bentley)

The colour theme of the interior in the 18-metre Contest 59 CS yacht also matches the customer’s Continental GT, using Hotspur red leather with contrasting beige.

On the outside, the yacht has been given a deep blue hull to match with the Bentley’s Light Sapphire paint job.

Brett Boydell, head of Bentley Design Collaborations at Bentley Motors, said: “This project was an opportunity for Bentley Design Services to showcase some of their many skills in a truly unique collaboration. Bentley cars embrace qualities of craftsmanship and styling that are only achieved at the highest level of nautical design.”

(Bentley)

Arjen Conijn, CEO and co-owner of Contest Yachts, said: “Our family has been building premium class sailing and motor yachts for more than 60 years. We are well-known for our thorough approach to customisation, which allows us to fulfill the expectations and preferences of every customer. This project is the ultimate example of this approach – working with Bentley to turn a customer’s dream into reality.”