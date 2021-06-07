Tesla cancels plans for range-topping Model S Plaid+

MotorsPublished:

Ultra-powerful electric saloon was claimed to be able to produce up to 1,100bhp.

Tesla Model S
Tesla Model S

Tesla has put to bed plans for Plaid+ version of its recently updated Model S.

Rumoured to produce 1,100bhp and deliver a range of up to 520 miles, the Plaid+ has now been discontinued with just the regular Plaid model left on sale as the performance-focused Model S variant.

In a tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said: “Plaid+ is canceled [sic]. No need, as Plaid is so good.”

The regular Model S Plaid model packs a three-motor setup and brings a starting price of £110,980. Musk said that the standard car is capable of 0-60mph in ‘under 2 secs’ and will be the ‘quickest production car ever made of any kind’.

He added that the performance of the Model S Plaid ‘has to be felt to be believed’.

In order for the Model S Plaid to take the title as the fastest-accelerating road car, it’ll have to beat the 0-60mph time of 1.85 seconds posted by the recently-revealed Rimac Nevera.

The Model S – Tesla’s largest saloon car – was given a significant update back in January, with highlights including a new 17-inch widescreen infotainment system and a second eight-inch touchscreen for those passengers sitting in the back.

The car also debuted a ‘stalkless steering yoke’ which, though deemed legal for use in the UK, can be replaced for a conventional steering wheel should the buyer prefer.

Deliveries of the new Model S are expected to commence next year.

Motors

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News