Fiesta ST and Puma ST gain power boost through Mountune packages

Ford Fiesta and Puma Mountune

Specialist Ford performance firm Moutune has introduced new packages for the Fiesta ST and Puma ST designed to boost power output.

Called m260, the first of the new kits can be fitted to either the Fiesta ST or the higher-riding Puma ST, taking power up to between 246bhp and 256bhp – a considerable leap from their 197bhp standard output.

The package – which costs £675 for new customers and £99 for those with existing Mountune kits but are looking to upgrade – includes a new induction kit, charge pipe kit and intercooler.

An m235 upgrade kit has also been available for the Puma ST for the first time – having previously been only available for the Fiesta – and increases power from 197bhp to 231bhp. This particular package costs £575. It’s installed via a Bluetooth-enabled dongle that plugs into the car’s OBD port and is then linked to a smartphone or tablet app.

David Mountain, Mountune founder, said: “We are delighted to offer our customers, not one, but two new performance upgrades for both the Puma ST and Mk8 Fiesta ST. The Puma ST has been well received since it launched and we have worked hard to improve the already impressive vehicle, taking its performance to the next level.

The Mountune packages boost performance significantly

“The two kits launched for this car increase both power and performance whilst retaining an OEM+ feel.”