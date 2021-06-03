Orders open for the Volvo C40 Recharge, priced from £57,400

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo’s first electric crossover, the C40 Recharge, has gone on sale today in the UK.

Prices start at £57,400, but it’s also available on the firm’s subscription service. Prices for this start at £729 per month for a 36-month fixed contract, or £879 per month if you’d like the freedom to cancel with three months’ notice.

This price is based on drivers travelling 6,000 miles per year, with prices increasing in line with mileage limits. For example, it’s an extra £30 a month for 10,000 miles or £100 per month for 16,000 miles.

(Volvo)

Lex Kerssemakers, head of global commercial operations at Volvo Cars, said: “We call it the future of Volvo. That is because our Volvo C40 Recharge is more than just a new car. It is our first ever electric-only model and represents a significant step in our plan to move online for the benefit of consumer convenience. It is, in short, a completely new take on a Volvo.”

The C40 Recharge has an SUV-like design with a raised driving position, but its smaller proportions make it more adept to city life, while the rear end has a sloping coupe-inspired design.

On the outside, equipment includes 20-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, colour-matched front grille and a panoramic roof. Inside, it gets a ‘premium textile upholstery’, charcoal headlining, sports steering wheel and aluminium tread plates.

There’s plenty of on-board tech, too, including a built-in Google-based infotainment system, wireless smartphone charging and a premium sound system by Harman Kardon.

The powertrain underneath the C40 uses a twin-motor system that provides all-wheel-drive and makes 402bhp, resulting in a 4.7-second 0-60mph time. The 78kWh battery delivers a range of 261 miles and can be charged to 80 per cent in around 40 minutes.