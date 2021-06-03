Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV goes on sale, priced from £36,995

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai has opened order books for the new Ioniq 5 electric vehicle today.

The sleek and stylish hatchback is the first car to be built on the firm’s E-GMP electric vehicle platform.

It’s offered with three battery and drive types in the form of a 58kWh battery with rear-wheel-drive and 168bhp motor, and a 73kWh battery with rear- or all-wheel-drive, making 214bhp and 301bhp respectively.

(Hyundai)

The models have 240, 300 and 287 miles of range respectively, and have 800-volt charging as standard, meaning the use of a 350kW charger will add 80 per cent of capacity in 18 minutes.

There are three trim levels available, joining the high-specification Project 45 limited edition, which Hyundai says was ‘oversubscribed by three times just 24 hours after reservations first opened’.

The range starts at £36,995 for the SE Connect trim with the 58kWh battery and rear-wheel-drive. It features a 12.3-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, an LCD instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, and smart navigation-based cruise control. Only the smaller battery option is available at this trim.

The two higher trims are available with all three powertrains, with entry prices representing the smaller battery model. Premium trim starts from £39,295 and adds equipment such as a power tailgate, heated seats, and advanced cruise control with a lane-changing function.

Finally, the Ultimate trim starts at £42,295 and brings a head-up display, Bose sound system, leather seats, heated rear seats and ventilated front seats. The top-spec, big battery, all-wheel-drive Ioniq starts at £48,145.

As they are electric vehicles, all variations of the Ioniq 5 have a benefit-in-kind rate of just one per cent.