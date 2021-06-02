Hyundai announces prices and specs for new Bayon

Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai has revealed further details about its new Bayon compact SUV.

Priced from £20,295, the Bayon arrives as the latest member of Hyundai’s flourishing SUV line-up, sitting alongside cars like the Kona and Tucson.

It’s available with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine incorporating a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that helps to improve its efficiency. There’s the choice of either 98 or 118bhp outputs, as well as either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission or an intelligent six-speed manual that can decouple the transmission from the engine to bolster efficiency even further.

The exterior of the car features a sharp design, with wide daytime running lights fitted as standalone units to the main headlamps. There’s a full-length air intake running across the front of the car, while at the rear two arrow-shaped brake lights help to continue the Bayon’s angular aesthetic.

It’ll be available in one of three specifications – SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate – with the first trim bringing 16-inch alloy wheels as standard alongside LED daytime running lights, air conditioning and cruise control. Inside, there’s an eight-inch infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, complemented by a 10.25-inch drivers display.

The interior of the Bayon boasts a large central screen

Premium cars – priced from £22,495 – get 17-inch alloy wheels and privacy glass, as well as heated front seats and steering wheel. Brighter LED headlights come fitted as standard too, while the Bayon’s cabin features a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system with traffic updates and a range of live services.