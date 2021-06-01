MG offers £750 discount for customers who test drive an EV

MG5 EV

MG is offering a £750 voucher towards any of its electric vehicles for customers who test drive one before the end of the month.

The discount is being offered across the electric range between June 1 and 30, and even includes the HS Plug-in hybrid. The money off will come in the form of an online voucher, and is applicable on orders made before the closing date.

(MG)

MG says the voucher is applied on top of any other discounts, including the £2,500 plug-in car grant (PiCG), which applies to the ZS EV and MG5 EV.

MG’s commercial director, Guy Pigounakis, said: “MG’s mission is to make EV motoring accessible for everyone as we head towards 2030. Customer acceptance and demand for EVs has grown as battery range has gone up and cost has come down, and we are proud that MG has become the go-to brand for affordable electric cars.

“Our recent sales results show that MG’s commitment to making EVs affordable for everyone is resonating with the car-buying public, and to help make EVs as affordable as possible for everyone, anyone who takes a test drive in one of our electric or plug-in models in June will get a further incentive in the form of a £750 thank you.”

The British brand says more than 30 per cent of its sales so far in 2021 have been pure EVs, making up more than five per cent of all pure EV sales in the UK. The company also had its best ever sales month in March with almost 4,000 new vehicles registered.