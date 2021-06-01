McLaren and Lego team up for new miniature Elva model

Lego McLaren Elva

The McLaren Elva is one of the most exclusive supercars on Earth, but its extortionate price tag means it’s unattainable for most of us.

Fortunately, the Woking-based firm has teamed up with Lego to offer a smaller-scaled model that’s also a fraction of the price, being the latest addition to the Speed Champions series.

In the real world, the McLaren Elva has no roof, no windscreen and no windows, with the occupants protected by an innovative air management system that deflects air around the cabin.

(McLaren)

And just like the real thing, the 263-piece Lego set has a two-seat open cockpit and the vent that manages the air around the cockpit.

Also included with the Lego Elva is a driver minifigure that has a race suit, helmet and wrench. It has been modelled on Rachel Brown, McLaren’s principal development engineer for its Ultimate Series vehicles.

Pulling into the @LEGO_Group McLaren garage today is our newest collaboration. Inspired by the most innovative McLaren supercar yet, this new set gives children and car enthusiasts alike the chance to collect, build & explore one of the world’s most exclusive open-top speedsters pic.twitter.com/MxPObePbfe — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) June 1, 2021

Brown said: “It is amazing to have witnessed the Elva go from a boundary pushing concept drawing all the way to final vehicle production. It feels even more special now to see all of that hard work transformed into the Lego Speed Champions Elva model for us to share with children and fans across the world.”

The full-size car has a twin-turbo V8 petrol engine making 804bhp and can go from 0-60mph in 2.6 seconds, with just 149 examples to be made.