Orders open for Volkswagen Arteon R models

Volkswagen Arteon R

Volkswagen has confirmed pricing and specification for the Arteon R as order books open in the UK.

Available in both fastback and shooting brake guises, it will be priced from £51,615 and £52,435 respectively.

Both are powered by Volkswagen’s popular turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine, which makes 316bhp and 420Nm of torque, delivering power to all four wheels. The 0-60mph sprint takes 4.9 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 155mph.

(VW)

Its four-wheel-drive system gets the latest torque vectoring technology, which debuted on the Golf R. It allows up to 50 per cent of power to be directed to the rear axle, all of which can be distributed to the outer wheel while cornering to improve turn-in.

Standard equipment on the models includes 19-inch alloy wheels, blue brake callipers, and R styling packages. Inside, they get Nappa leather-upholstered sports seats, heated and leather-wrapped steering wheels, and stainless steel pedals.

Other equipment more common across the Arteon range includes LED headlights, digital instruments, adaptive cruise control and tinted windows. Fastback models get a sunroof, while shooting brakes get a panoramic roof.

(VW)

Upgrades such as 20-inch alloy wheels (£565), head-up display (£530), and a Harmon Kardon sound system (£1,235) are also avaialble.

David Randall, Arteon product manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake already provide the business-class ambience of luxury transport, with striking looks. Now, with the addition of these new R models, the Arteon combines peak Volkswagen performance with arguably the most beautiful design in the whole model range.