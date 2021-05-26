Renault announces prices and specifications for new Arkana

Renault Arkana

Renault has revealed that its first hybrid SUV – the Arkana – will cost from £25,300.

It’s based on the same CMF-B modular platform that underpins the latest Renault Clio and Captur but brings more SUV-focused styling. It’s powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine linked up to a 1.2kWh battery and a pair of electric motors, which combine to produce 143bhp. Renault claims that it’ll return up to 57.6mpg while emitting just 111g/km CO2.

Renault has announced prices and specs for its new Arakana

A clever ‘dog clutch’ gearbox features within the transmission and allows the Arakana to travel on electric power for more of the time. It’s also able to properly utilise additional electric power to smooth out the transitions in the gears for more refined acceleration.

A second engine – a 1.3-litre petrol with ‘micro hybrid’ technology – is also available and should return up to 48.7mpg alongside CO2 emissions of 131g/km.

Now available to pre-order, the Arkana will be available in three trim levels – Iconic, S Edition and R.S. Line – with each bringing a good level of standard equipment. All cars benefit from a seven-inch central touchscreen system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and full LED lighting.

Move up to S Edition cars – priced from £26,680 – and you’ll find 18-inch alloys added alongside a larger 9.3-inch central infotainment display and a seven-inch driver display. Adaptive cruise control and tinted windows are also included, among other features.