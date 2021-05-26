Ex-Hugh Grant Ferrari California hits the market

MotorsPublished:

Notting Hill star is reportedly thought to have treated himself to the car for his 50th birthday.

Ferrari California
Ferrari California

A Ferrari California formerly owned by actor Hugh Grant has gone on sale.

Grant is believed to have bought the 2012 car from new as a 50th birthday gift to himself. At the time, it would’ve cost in the region of £143,000.

Ferrari California
The California uses a folding metal roof (Credit: Quirks Car Company)

Now with 27,000 miles on the clock, it’s being sold by Quirks Car Company in Essex for £79,950. Finished in gunmetal grey with brown, diamond-stitched leather seats, it’s got 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a metal folding roof.

Powered by a 4.3-litre petrol V8 driven through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the California develops 453bhp and should manage the 0-60mph sprint in under four seconds before reaching a top speed of 193mph. It comes with a claimed MPG figure of 21.6, too.

Ferrari California
The brown leather seats feature a quilted pattern (Credit: Quirks Car Company)

It also incorporates an early version of Ferrari’s manettino switch located on the steering wheel. Here, drivers are able to choose between Comfort, Sport and ESC Off – the latter of which disengages the traction control – allowing them to tailor the car’s settings to the conditions or road.

Ferrari California
The central screen houses satellite navigation (Credit: Quirks Car Company)

Grant’s car also featured optional Maganride adjustable dampers, allowing you to firm up or soften off the California’s ride.

This particular California also features a touchscreen navigation system and a premium sound system as well as heated memory seats with lumbar support.

Motors

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News