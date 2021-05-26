Ex-Hugh Grant Ferrari California hits the market

Ferrari California

A Ferrari California formerly owned by actor Hugh Grant has gone on sale.

Grant is believed to have bought the 2012 car from new as a 50th birthday gift to himself. At the time, it would’ve cost in the region of £143,000.

The California uses a folding metal roof (Credit: Quirks Car Company)

Now with 27,000 miles on the clock, it’s being sold by Quirks Car Company in Essex for £79,950. Finished in gunmetal grey with brown, diamond-stitched leather seats, it’s got 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a metal folding roof.

Powered by a 4.3-litre petrol V8 driven through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the California develops 453bhp and should manage the 0-60mph sprint in under four seconds before reaching a top speed of 193mph. It comes with a claimed MPG figure of 21.6, too.

The brown leather seats feature a quilted pattern (Credit: Quirks Car Company)

It also incorporates an early version of Ferrari’s manettino switch located on the steering wheel. Here, drivers are able to choose between Comfort, Sport and ESC Off – the latter of which disengages the traction control – allowing them to tailor the car’s settings to the conditions or road.

The central screen houses satellite navigation (Credit: Quirks Car Company)

Grant’s car also featured optional Maganride adjustable dampers, allowing you to firm up or soften off the California’s ride.