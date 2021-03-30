Suzuki updates Burgman 400

Suzuki Burgman

Suzuki has updated its popular Burgman 400 scooter, bringing a raft of upgrades alongside a revised 400cc engine.

First launched in 1998, the Burgman went through updates in both 2006 and 2018. This new version – set to arrive in dealerships this summer – introduces a new twin-plug cylinder head incorporating simultaneous ignition timing, delivering strong power delivery and added combustion efficiency. As well as improving fuel consumption, the change also reduces the possibility of engine knocking in the upper-speed range.

The Burgman has been given a range of improvements

The injectors have been changed from 16-hole to 10-hole too, which helps to improve fuel consumption further. A new catalytic converter helps to ensure that exhaust gases are kept as clean as possible.

A new traction control system has been fitted to the Burgman 400, aiding when riding in slippery conditions. A new ABS unit, which is 36kg lighter than before, has also been included.

The Burgman’s engine has been overhauled

Practicality levels have also been retained through 42 litres of underseat storage, which combines with 6.3 litres of storage in the forward compartments. This area also houses a 12V charging socket for electronic devices.