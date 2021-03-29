New Toyota Yaris Cross Dynamic revealed with more off-road style

The chunky crossover gets upgrades aimed at making it more suitable to life away from Tarmac.

Toyota has revealed a new trim level for the Yaris Cross that emphasises the model’s SUV character.

The Dynamic is offered in addition to the more road-focused Excel trim that the car was launched in and comes with a variety of changes that make it better-suited to an off-road life.

On the outside, it gets lower body protection including a plate at the rear, as well as silver roof rails and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, there’s new piano black trim and a black headliner, leather-like material for the seat upholstery, and a gold accent line that runs throughout the cabin. There’s also a leather steering wheel and shift lever gaiter.

A Premiere Edition will also be offered, upgrading the spec further to include full-leather upholstery, specially designed 18-inch machined alloy wheels, power tailgate with hands-free operation, head-up display, and two-tone paint.

The Yaris Cross was initially revealed last year. It’s built on the same platform as the regular Yaris but has a higher, more SUV-like appearance. It uses Toyota’s 114bhp, 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain.

All Yaris Cross customers can upgrade their vehicle to have all-wheel-drive, wireless mobile phone connectivity and automated parking.

The full UK pricing and specification will be announced soon, with a pre-sales period opening in May where potential customers can register their interest or place orders ahead of the September release.

