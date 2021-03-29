New Subaru Outback makes European debut

The new Subaru Outback

Subaru has revealed the Outback in European specification, after having been on sale in America for well over a year.

The Outback is a rugged estate model that’s designed for people who live outdoorsy lifestyles, combining the styling and practicality of a traditional estate with the lifted ride height and off-road abilities of an SUV.

The new platform gives the Outback improved safety equipment, boasting the latest generation of the firm’s EyeSight technology. At its base, this is a collision-avoidance system, but it encompasses a variety of technologies, including a new driver monitoring system, which creates an alert if it determines the driver is distracted or tired.

As for the drivetrain, the new Outback has a permanent all-wheel-drive system and a CVT transmission. The engine is a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder boxer unit, which Subaru says has seen 90 per cent of its parts redesigned.

Subaru also promises ‘significant improvements’ to the suspension and chassis, resulting in better handling and ride comfort. Cabin refinement is also said to be improved through new sound-insulated glass and retuned suspension.

Practicality has also been increased, with the 522-litre boot being 10 litres bigger than before, while passengers also have a bit more space inside. On-board technology includes an 11.6-inch touchscreen display with a new user interface design and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration.