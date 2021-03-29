BP Pulse announces plans to double its UK charging network by 2030

BP Pulse charging

BP Pulse looks set to expand its electric vehicle charging network presence across the UK through the introduction of several new charging ‘hubs’.

Created in partnership with The EV Network, the plans look to double the size of BP Pulse’s network in the UK to 16,000 charge points by 2030. The first of these hubs – which will incorporate 24 fast-charging points – is set to open later this year.

Matteo de Renzi, CEO of BP Pulse, said: “We are building a charging network that will give consumers the confidence to make the switch to EVs, knowing they can get the charge they need in the right places.

“We’re taking another step forward in our commitment to make ultra-fast charging widely accessible across the UK, including in easy reach of the motorway network. These new hubs will complement bp pulse’s existing plans to expand the number of ultra-fast chargers on bp’s forecourts and it’s exciting to be launching this new additional option for drivers.”

The agreement with The EV Network (EVN) – a leading independent EV charging infrastructure development company – is set to introduce many ultra-fast charging points in areas subject to high volumes of traffic. Several of the sites, as well as incorporating charging bays, will have more convenient features such as food, drink and other facilities available to use while drivers charge their vehicles.

Reza Shaybani, co-founder and CEO of EVN said: “This ground-breaking agreement with bp pulse has got 2021 off to a racing start. As the largest public charge point operator in the market, bp pulse is a perfect partner for EVN to deliver critically required EV charging infrastructure nationwide.