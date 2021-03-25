Peugeot cuts e-2008 prices for government grant eligibility

MotorsPublished:

The e-208 also has a deposit contribution that bumps up the discount on offer.

Peugeot e-2008
Peugeot e-2008

Peugeot has announced price cuts across the e-2008 range in response to the government reducing the price cap for the plug-in car grant.

All trim levels have been given a £450 discount, dropping top models below the new £35,000 price cap. It means the Allure Premium now starts at £32,380 after the £2,500 government grant has been applied.

Meanwhile, the entry price is now £30,730 for the Active Premium, and mid-spec Allure models start at £31,930.

Peugeot e-208
The e-208 gets a £500 contribution. (Peugeot)

Furthermore, Peugeot is offering an additional £500 deposit contribution for PCP contracts and cash purchases on the e-208, as well as a further £500 saving on its Pride offers, which are offered to emergency services and other key workers. Coupled with the £2,500 plugin car grant, the idea is to make up the difference to the old grant of £3,000.

Julie David, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: “The plug-in car grant has helped many make the switch to electric vehicles, and we have ensured our electric cars remain eligible for the grant.

“The revised pricing of the e-2008 and increased deposit contribution for the e-208 are further evidence of our commitment to electrification with our goal to offer an electrified variant across our entire model line-up by 2025.”

The government altered the plug-in car grant last week without warning the car industry, dropping the price cap from £50,000 to £35,000 and the grant from £3,000 to £2,500.

Peugeot is the latest manufacturer to adjust its prices to keep vehicles under the new limit, following the Citroen e-C4, Kia e-Niro and Mokka-e. Meanwhile, MG is offering a £500 discount to keep the grant at the old level until the end of March.

Motors

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News