More than one-third of multi-car households are considering downsizing post-pandemic

UK driveways

Thirty-six per cent of multi-car households are considering reducing the number of vehicles they own after the pandemic changed the way people travel.

New research on behalf of French car maker DS Automobiles also found that 23 per cent believe they no longer have a need for multiple cars.

The study of 2,000 UK households found that even before the pandemic, 29 per cent would not use their second vehicle for two or three weeks at a time.

(DS Automobiles)

Furthermore, the switch to home working means people are using their cars less, with 27 per cent of respondents saying they expect to continue working from home for three to five days per week once things return to normal.

The news comes as DS launches DS+, a new on-demand service that lets owners of the brand’s cars rent a second vehicle when required, such as visiting friends or family, or going away on holiday.

Jules Tilstone, managing director at DS Automobiles, said: “It’s no secret that mobility needs are rapidly changing and with DS+, we are anticipating and meeting these new demands.

“Our customers can buy the DS they want and access a second DS vehicle when they need it – making it the ideal service to use when needing an extra vehicle for holidays or for multi-car households who no longer need an additional car all of the time.

“We’re excited to be launching the premium service in the UK and look forward to sharing our growing model line-up with both new and existing customers in the coming months.”