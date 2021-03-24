Rimac Automobili is opening EV research and development centre in the UK

Generic Rimac Office Shot

Rimac Automobili has announced that it is opening a research and development office in the UK this year.

The Croatian firm is considered a world-leader in electric vehicle technology and is currently based in Zagreb, but wants to tap into the UK’s ‘great expertise’ in the car industry.

Mate Rimac, the firm’s founder and CEO, said: “While Croatia will always be our home, we have decided to take the opportunity to gather a small team in the UK, where the automotive industry has a long history and great expertise.

“We are of the strong opinion that British engineers are world-class in the field of electrification and future of mobility. While we are starting with a small office, we might expand significantly in the years to come, working on Rimac’s future projects, while closely collaborating with our team of engineers, designers and technicians back in Croatia.”

The R&D centre will be based at the Warwick Enterprise Park and plans to have 30 employees by the end of this year, working closely with the 1,000 people currently employed at the firm’s headquarters in Croatia.

The announcement came during a visit from UK Minister of State for Trade Policy, Greg Hands, who is currently on a working trip to Croatia and Slovenia.

Rimac already has close ties to the UK automotive industry, having provided electric vehicle technology to brands such as Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover, as well as partnering with H.R. Owen as part of its worldwide dealer network.