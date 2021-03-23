Volkswagen Golf owners can now get live football updates to their car’s infotainment

Volkswagen Golf Football Scores

Drivers of the latest Volkswagen Golf will be able to get the latest football news, tables and scores directly to their car’s infotainment system via a newly-unveiled app.

Called ‘We Score’, the free app integrates directly into the latest Golf’s system and allows users to pre-set three clubs and one national team, following them in the latest competitions.

All of the information can also be read out loud via a ‘text-to-speech’ function, while push notifications bring the scores to the forefront of the screen. A live ticker gives real-time match updates, too.

The new app covers the top two divisions and the main cup competition in the relevant country. In the UK, the Premier League and EFL Championship are included, while the European Championships can be accessed too.

The new app can be downloaded via the Golf’s in-car shop, which is where owners can also add other features such as data plans which allow them to use streaming services or use the car as a wi-fi hotspot. Volkswagen says that ‘further products are in the pipeline’ for the car’s app shop, too.