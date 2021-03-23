Porsche Taycan gets free software update to make it faster

Porsche Taycan

Early customers of the Porsche Taycan will now receive a free software update that introduces new and improved features.

The German firm launched an updated version of its electric vehicle in September 2020, and this update gives those who bought the model before that a few key changes.

One notable change is optimised chassis control, which can improve management of tyre slip under acceleration. The result is a 0.2-second faster 0-124mph time of 9.6 seconds in the Turbo S model.

(Porsche)

The charging planner function has also been upgraded, so the driver will receive a notification while charging when the battery percentage reaches a high enough figure to reach their destination.

Meanwhile, a new battery saving function can reduce the maximum charging rate. Although this slows down the rate at which a battery can be topped up, it also produces less heat, which improves the battery’s longevity.

The satellite navigation system is also getting an update, with online information displayed directly on the map, as well as lane-specific traffic information. As for infotainment, drivers can add their Apple ID to access Apple Podcasts and Apple Music Lyrics directly through the car’s screen, while wireless Apple CarPlay gives access to iPhone apps directly through the infotainment screen.

(Porsche)

Porsche says that because these updates are ‘significant’, the transmission has to be adapted and the drive components calibrated, meaning the work must be undertaken at a Porsche Centre.

Last year, the Porsche Taycan was the second-best-selling Porsche model in the UK. It has won plaudits for its impressive electric vehicle architecture that allows for fast charging, a long range between charges and ludicrous acceleration figures. Prices start at £70,690 for the rear-wheel-drive model.