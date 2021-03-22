Seat is launching an entry-level electric vehicle in 2025

Seat urban electric vehicle

Seat will launch an ‘urban electric vehicle’ in 2025 with the goal of making electric vehicle ownership more accessible.

Although few details have been revealed, it’s likely this model would rival the likes of the Honda e and Renault Zoe for size, with Seat promising a price of between €20,000-€25,000 (circa £17,200-£21,500).

It’s also currently unclear whether the vehicle will be badged a Seat or if it will fall under its sister firm Cupra.

Along with the announcement about this new model, it was also confirmed that the Cupra Tavascan will go on sale in 2024. Initially launched as a concept car, this will be Cupra’s first electric vehicle.

The Cupra Tavascan concept has now been confirmed for production. (Cupra)

The concept had a 77kWh battery pack and a 297bhp powertrain with all-wheel-drive. These numbers are not far-fetched for a preview model, so expect the production car to launch with similar, if not identical figures.

The news came as part of a wider commitment from Seat S.A., the parent company of the Seat and Cupra car manufacturers. Based in Spain, it has confirmed plans to produce more than 500,000 electric cars per year at its Martorell factory near Barcelona, and become the lead for electric vehicle production in the Volkswagen Group, of which it is a part.

Seat S.A. president Wayne Griffiths said: “Our plan is to transform our Technical Center, the only one of its kind in southern Europe and an essential research and development asset for the region.

“We believe that it’s part of our responsibility to electrify Spain. Seventy years ago, we put this country on wheels. Our aim, now, is to put Spain on electric wheels.

“We’ve drawn up the plan, we have the right partners on-board and we’re generally ready to invest. This project is intended to become the driver for the transformation of the Spanish automotive industry. The support of the Spanish Government and the EU Commission for this cross-sectorial and nation-wide plan is needed for the Volkswagen Group to be able to take the final decision on its execution”