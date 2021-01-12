Lamborghini saw record sales in second half of 2020

Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder

Lamborghini has reported record half-year sales in 2020, driven by the launch of six new model variants and pent up demand caused by coronavirus shutdowns.

However, the Italian performance car manufacturer said annual sales of 7,430 was down nine per cent on 2019. It added that the drop was ‘clearly attributable’ to the government-mandated factory shutdown that began in March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

(Lamborghini)

The United States was the biggest market by far, accounting for 2,224 vehicles. This was followed by Germany (607), mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau (604), Japan (600), the United Kingdom (517) and Italy (347).

South Korea had the biggest growth, with its 303 units representing a 75 per cent increase.

The Lamborghini Urus SUV sold 4,391 units in 2020, making it the firm’s best-selling vehicle. It was followed by the Huracan (2,193) and Aventador (846).

Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “The 2020 results are a clear demonstration of the excellent work that, despite the difficulties of a year of global challenges, was carried out by the entire Lamborghini team with enormous dedication and a spirit of resilience.

“It is a great honour for me to again be part of our future: the sense of community felt so strongly during the past year, along with the values of social responsibility and the drive toward innovation that has always distinguished Lamborghini, will be the basis for confronting a challenging 2021, with the aim of consolidating the product range, seeking new business prospects, and further strengthening the brand.”