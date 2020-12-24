Volkswagen delivers final e-Golf as I.D 3 production ramps up

E-Golf

Volkswagen has called time on the production of its electric e-Golf as it creates a new assembly line for its latest I.D 3 EV.

The e-Golf was first introduced in 2014, delivering a range of up to 118 miles from a single charge. Initially created at Volkswagen’s site in Wolfsburg, production of the e-Golf was increased in 2017. A factory in Dresden – known as the Transparent Factory – also began producing the model in order to cope with heightened demand.

A facelift introduced in 2017 boosted range by 26 miles thanks to a larger battery which grew from 24.2kWh to 35.8kWh.

With the final e-Golf rolling off the production line it brings the total number of vehicles produced at the Dresden site to 50,401 since March 2017. In total, 145,561 cars have left the two German facilities.

Danny Auerswald, head of plant of the Transparent Factory: “The end of the e-Golf is also the start of the final preparations for the ID.3. In just a few weeks, we will be opening the next chapter for the Transparent Factory. After Zwickau, we are the second location in Europe to manufacture vehicles based on the new modular e-drive system. Volkswagen is thus underlining the importance of the Saxon plants in the group-wide E-offensive.”

The I.D 3 sits on Volkswagen’s new MEB platform

The Dresden facility will commence conversion to meet the requirements of building with Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB) – the platform which underpins both the I.D 3 and also other future electric EVs from the firm.