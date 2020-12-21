The 10 most-loved cars of the 1990s revealed

BMW 3 Series E36

The BMW 3 Series has been voted the best affordable car of the 1990s, reflecting its status as a desirable yet great value modern classic.

Readers of Bargain Cars, a magazine that focuses on iconic models that are at their lowest price, voted the E36 generation to top spot. This model has gained popularity for being great to drive, while its front engine/rear-wheel drive layout makes it a great basis for a low budget track car conversion.

(Mazda)

Second place went to the Mazda MX-5. The Japanese roadster has long been one of the most sought-after affordable sports cars, which has caused prices to increase in recent years.

The Mazda just pipped its rival, the MGF, which took third place ahead of the luxurious Jaguar XJ saloon.

Perhaps the most interesting inclusions in the top 10 were the Fiat Bravo and Brava, which took 10th place, showing enthusiasm for this decade’s cars comes in all shapes and sizes.

(Bargain Classics)

Bargain Cars editor Peter Simpson said: “Bargain Cars is about iconic models that represent the best value they ever will and it’s cars of the 1990s that offer the most in terms of future classic appeal and investment potential, yet they’re still capable of being maintained at home and being used daily.

“There’s a huge groundswell of enthusiasm for cars of this era and the diversity of the top models voted for by our readers and followers shows that the passion is very real for all types of Nineties classic.”