Ducati teams up with Akrapovic to offer racing exhaust unit

Ducati Multistrada V4 wearing Akrapovic exhuast

Ducati has announced a collaboration with exhaust manufacturer Akrapovic to provide two new accessories.

A new exhaust system is now available, said to be derived from racing systems, while an approved silencer will also go on sale.

Both components have been designed exclusively for the Ducati Multistrada V4, with its fitment and design specifically tailored to this bike.

The racing exhaust is made from stainless steel and contains a silencer with a titanium outer sleeve and carbon-fibre end cap. It comes with dedicated engine mapping, so customers can make the most of the new performance straight out of the box – the bike weighs 5kg less than before, with 133Nm of torque and 174bhp.

The type-approved silencer, meanwhile, has been designed to give the bike a more aggressive character. Like the one fitted to the exhaust system above, it has a titanium and carbon-fibre construction, which makes it 0.7kg lighter than the standard item.

Both items are available from all Ducati stores and can be viewed on the bike through the online configurator.