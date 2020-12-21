Covid extensions could cause Christmas MOT rush

Car Tyre Stock

Demand for MOTs could be at an all-time high this Christmas because of the six-month Covid extension introduced earlier this year.

This extension allowed motorists to shift their MOT test date back six months, with those due in June now expiring over the Christmas period.

Data from BookMyGarage.com suggests 700,000 fewer MOTs took place in June this year compared with 2019, meaning many of these could now need to book a test in December.

Between December 23 and December 31 last year, just 300,000 MOTs were taken.

That means garages could be inundated with test requests at a time when they are usually quieter. Of the 9,000 garages listed on BookMyGarage.com, 93 per cent will remain open over the Christmas period, excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Jessica Potts, head of marketing at BookMyGarage.com, said:

, particularly this year when the extension has caused demand to be significantly higher than normal since September.

“That said, we know Christmas can be a useful time of year for many to catch up on errands and it’s useful to know that almost all our garages will be open for the majority of the Christmas break should your MOT be due.”