‘World famous celebrity’ commissions festive version of Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley Flying Spur Christmas Edition

Bentley has revealed a one-off version of its Flying Spur saloon, sporting Christmas-themed upgrades.

Based on the V8 model and nicknamed ‘Reindeer Eight’, it gets a unique dark red paint job called Cricket Bauble, which is based on Cricket Ball – one of the 62 colours in Bentley’s Extended Range.

(Bentley)

The Flying B mascot has been replaced with a golden flying reindeer, while the badges have been swapped for a ‘Reindeer Eight’ symbol. There are further golden touches throughout, including the 22-inch alloy wheels, bonnet strip and accents for the details.

Other exterior features include a carbon splitter up front, carbon side sills and a carbon diffuser.

Inside, the red and gold theme continues, with Cricket Bauble upholstery and golden trim, including personalised embroidery and stitching. The dashboard has a Grand Black veneer with a North Pole winter night scene painted on it.

(Bentley)

Under the bonnet sits Bentley’s well-known V8 engine. It’s a 4.0-litre unit that boasts 542bhp and 770Nm of torque. That makes it good for a 0-60mph time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 198mph.