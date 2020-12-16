Plug-in hybrid Kia Sorento to start from £44,995

Kia Sorento PHEV

The new plug-in hybrid version of the Kia Sorento has gone on sale, joining the self-charging hybrid and diesel versions in the line-up.

The firm’s flagship SUV will start from £44,995 in ‘2’ specification, with ‘3’ models costing from £48,895 and the top-spec ‘4’ priced at £53,095.

The powertrain is a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine combined with a battery-powered electric motor that allows for up to 35 miles of electric-only driving. This contributes to CO2 emissions of just 38g/km.

Kia says the new Sorento was designed to have electrified powertrains from the outset, so there’s no impact on practicality to accommodate the batteries.

(Kia)

Inside, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster has been given a makeover with new graphics and dials to provide information about the hybrid system.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights and taillights, front and rear fog lights, 19-inch alloy wheels and a black front grille. The interior gets black cloth upholstery, with the front seats and leather steering wheel getting heating elements. Meanwhile, the infotainment system has DAB radio, Bluetooth, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Stepping up to the ‘3’ specification brings upgraded headlights, privacy glass, black leather upholstery and heating for the outer seats in the rear row. The infotainment is upgraded to a 10.25-inch widescreen unit and a wireless phone charger sits at the base of the centre console.

(Kia)

Finally, the flagship ‘4’ trim includes fine Nappa leather upholstery, 10-way adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, head-up display and 12-speaker Bose sound system.

Production of the model began this week at Kia Hwasung factory in South Korea, with UK orders open now.