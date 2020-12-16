Insurers pledge to extend Covid support until March

Coronavirus – Mon May 11, 2020

UK insurers have pledged to continue their support for those affected by the coronavirus until March 19, 2021 – exactly one year after measures were introduced.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said its members would continue to help motorists and those working from home, ensuring their existing cover would not be affected. The original deal was scheduled to end on December 31, 2020.

Drivers will not have to contact their insurer to update documents or extend cover if they have to travel between their home and workplace during the pandemic.

Furthermore, those using their vehicle to volunteer to support health services, at-risk friends and relatives or those self-isolating, do not need to update their policy. This includes transporting medicine or groceries, as well as all levels of NHS Volunteer Responders, such as patient transport, equipment and other essential supplies.

Laura Hughes, ABI’s manager of general insurance, said: “The pandemic continues to cause significant disruption and worry, and the further extension of these temporary pledges reflects the commitment of insurers to helping customers as we battle our way out of the crisis.

“From pledges of extra support, paying over £1.8 billion in Covid-related claims, and donating through the Covid-19 Support Fund over £100 million to help the most vulnerable, insurers continue to do all they can to help their customers and wider society.”