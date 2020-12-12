Electric vehicle charging points planned

The location of the Caersws electric vehicle charging point plans

Llewellyn Rees has submitted the plan for land at Maesmawr on the outskirts of Caersws which is a key point on the main A470 road, which goes from Llandudno in North Wales to Cardiff in South Wales.

The land is between the A470 trunk-road to the north and the Cambrian Coast Railway line to the south.

The application had been part of a bigger scheme to create a small touring caravan site.

This would have included creating hard-standing for 10 touring caravan pitches.

The proposals would have included a building for shower and toilet facilities, but the application was withdrawn last month.

Statutory Consultees, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said that they had “significant concerns” about the original proposal, due to flood risk.

Energy

Agent, Mathew Hamer of Hamco Developments, said: “There is appetite for electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the local area, therefore the applicants seeks to install three EV charging points for visiting and passing customers.”

In 2017, planning applications to change the use of the field, so that it could accommodate events/showground was approved as well as allowing a car park to be built there, were approved.

Since then the facility has been a “great success” and the applicant was approached by users of the facility.

They wanted to be able to park their touring caravan or motor home on the site overnight while travelling to and from different parts of Wales.

In recent months Powys County Council has installed a number of fast electric car charging points at car parks across the county.

They can charge a car in around four hours.