Jaguar celebrates E-Type history with F-Type Heritage 60 Edition

F-Type Heritage 60 Edition

Jaguar is commemorating 60 years of its iconic E-Type with a new limited-edition version of its current F-Type – the Heritage 60 Edition.

Limited to just 60 units – with each one costing £122,500 – every Heritage 60 Edition has been hand-finished by experts at SV Bespoke.

Based on the current F-Type R, the special model features a Sherwood Green paint from the classic E-Type – a colour which Jaguar hasn’t offered since the 1960s.

Available in either convertible or coupe bodystyles, the Heritage 60 Edition features gloss black and chrome elements as well as black 20-inch forged alloy wheels. The cabin, meanwhile, showcases dual-tone leather seats, an aluminium console finisher inspired by the E-Type and a commissioning plaque.

The Heritage 60 Edition uses a supercharged V8 engine

A 60th-anniversary logo is also embossed on to the headrests of the car’s sport seats, while the E-Type 60 badging is shared with the limited-edition E-Type 60 Collection vehicles showcased by Jaguar Classic earlier in the year.

Mark Turner, commercial director, Jaguar SV Bespoke, said: “Celebrating 60 years of the iconic Jaguar E-type is the perfect moment to create our first-ever SV Bespoke limited edition – and the rarest F-TYPE, with just 60 cars available globally.

Both convertible and coupe versions of the Heritage 60 Edition are available

“We’ve worked closely with Jaguar Design to develop a theme for the F-Type Heritage 60 Edition that pays homage to the E-type in a contemporary way. It’s testament to Jaguar’s sports car design lineage that the 1960s Sherwood Green colour looks as though it was designed for today’s F-Type.”

The Heritage 60 Edition retains the same performance as the regular F-Type R, which means a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 186mph.