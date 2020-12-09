Honda to pause production at Swindon site due to ‘transport-related parts delays’

Honda Factory stock

Honda has decided to suspend production at its Swindon production site due to a shortage of parts caused by transport delays.

The site, which is where the current Civic and Civic Type R models are produced, currently employs around 3,000 people and creates up to 150,000 new cars per year. In 2015, it produced its three millionth car. It was announced in February, however, that the site would be closing permanently from July 2021. Honda cited that the move wasn’t prompted by Brexit, instead stating that it was as a result of ‘its commitment to electrified cars, in response to the unprecedented changes in the global automotive industry.’

Now, Honda has paused production at the site due to ‘transport-related parts delays’ as the UK’s ports are hit by increased demand while having to deal with additional coronavirus restrictions.

In a statement, Honda said: “The situation is currently being monitored with a view to restart production as soon as possible.

“Honda of the UK Manufacturing has confirmed to employees that production will not run on Wednesday 9 December due to transport-related parts delays.”