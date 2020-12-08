Green number plates could boost EV sales, poll suggests

Nissan Leaf with green number plates

New ‘green’ number plates designed to promote the use of electric vehicles could boost sales of zero-emission vehicles.

A new survey suggests 32 per cent of people would be more likely to buy an electric vehicle with the introduction of the new number plates, which begins today (December 8).

The plates feature a green stripe down the left-hand side and can be fitted to electric vehicles. They could lead to EV-focused incentives from local authorities, such as parking discounts or free entry to low-emission zones such as the one in London.

(Nissan)

The poll of over 2,000 UK adults by YouGov was commissioned by Nissan, and also found just five per cent of respondents would be put off EVs by the new plates.

Many cities and towns are considering low-emission zones for areas that are affected by heavy pollution. However, the survey also found 55 per cent of people did not know this was the case.

Meanwhile, 81 per cent said they were aware of the environmental benefits of driving an EV, but 53 per cent were unaware these vehicles were also cheaper to run.

Perhaps indicating that younger generations are the most environmentally conscious, 66 per cent of full-time students said they’d be keen to go electric to get improved access to their local town centre, the highest of any profession.

Andrew Humberstone, managing director of Nissan Motor GB, said: “The age of the electric vehicle is now approaching rapidly and these new green registration plates will soon be a common sight on our roads.

“Zero emission electric vehicles unlock incredible benefits for everyone, but while many people know about the environmental benefits, many car buyers still don’t realise they could also save significant sums buying and running an electric car.”