Citroen announces pricing for new C-Series specification

C3 C-Series

Citroen has showcased further details surrounding its new C-Series trim level.

Available on the firm’s C3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross, the C-Series specification will be sold online through Citroen’s store.

Prices start at £13,980 for the C3 C-Series, which brings metallic paint, 16-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights, among other features. A seven-inch touchscreen is also included and comes with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The model in question is powered by Citroen’s 1.2-litre petrol engine linked to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The C5 Aircross SUV has also been given the C-Series treatment

The C3 Aircross, meanwhile, is priced from £17,000 in C-Series trim. As standard, it comes with a ‘Natural White’ sold paint – though metallic colours can be added for £525 – and C-Series door graphics as well as 16-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, it features a grey interior with white stitching, as well as a soft-touch dashboard with satin chrome accents. All cars also get automatic lights and wipers, automatic air conditioning and rear parking sensors. This model is also driven by a 1.2-litre petrol engine coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Finally, there’s the C5 Aircross. In C-Series specification, it’s priced from £25,755 and brings a 1.2-litre petrol engine combined with a six-speed manual. Based on the existing ‘Shine’ specification – but priced below it – the C-Series C5 Aircross brings blind-spot monitoring, reversing camera, power-folding door mirrors and front and rear parking sensors.