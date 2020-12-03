New Volkswagen Golf R hits the road priced from £39,270

Volkswagen Golf R

Volkswagen’s new Golf R has gone on sale, with prices starting from £39,270.

The R, which sits atop the Golf range as the most powerful variant of Volkswagen’s latest eight-generation hatch, packs a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 316bhp – 20bhp more than its predecessor – as well as 420Nm which helps it to sprint from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 155mph. It makes it Volkswagen’s fastest-accelerating model on sale.

An optional R-Performance Package – priced at £2,000 – brings upgraded 19-inch alloy wheels, a performance rear spoiler for increased downforce and an increased top speed of 168mpg. The pack also brings Drift and Special driving modes. The former is billed as ‘entirely focused upong driver enjoyment away from public highways’, according to Volkswagen, as it allows the car to drift by sending power to the rear wheks. Special mode, meanwhile, has been designed to give the car the perfect setup to tackle the famous Nurburgring circuit, increasing engine sound while adjusting the gearbox, suspension and steering into their sportiest settings.

The Clubsport uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol

Volkswagen has also announced pricing for its hardcore GTI Clubsport model. Priced from £37,215, the Clubsport builds on the GTI’s platform by increasing power to 296bhp from the regular car’s 246bhp, which helps it to go from 0-60mph in under 5.5 seconds.

It features a large two-part rear spoiler, a redesigned front bumper and oval tailpipes which differentiate it from the regular Golf. The standard GTI, meanwhile, uses circular pipes instead.

The Clubsport also benefits from ArtVelours seats which are specific to the performance model, while it also gets Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit Pro and Discover Media navigation systems.