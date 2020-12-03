Citroen updates pricing and trim level structure across its range

Citroen reduces prices across its range

Citroen has announced an overhaul of its range which will see extensive updates to its pricing and trim levels.

The new trim levels will begin with the entry-level ‘Live’, followed by ‘Sense’ and ‘Shine’. On some models, ‘Sense Plus’ and ‘Shine Plus’ will build on the existing specifications.

(Citroen)

For the most popular models, including C3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross, a new ‘C-Series’ trim will be available for online buyers with an enhanced specification.

All models can be configured and ordered online through the Citroen Store, and some can be viewed in a ‘virtual showroom’, which gives potential buyers a live tour of their car of choice.

Citroen has also reduced prices across the range as part of its ‘fair pricing’ strategy. For example, the C1 city car is now up to £700 cheaper, while the new C3 supermini and C3 Aircross SUV have been discounted by up to £1,175 and £1,775 respectively.

The Citroen C1 starts at £10,315 and is available with 1.0-litre petrol engine and manual gearbox across the range. The C3 and C3 Aircross start at £15,105 and £19,670 respectively, and have various petrol engines and one diesel engine with a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes.