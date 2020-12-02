New Dacia Sandero arrives priced from £7,955

Dacia Sandero

Dacia’s Sandero has retained its title as the cheapest car in the UK with the revised model hitting the market priced from £7,955.

Bringing a revised exterior design, the new Sandero is set to go on sale in the UK from February 1, 2021.

However, buyers are able to pre-order the model today (December 2) via Dacia’s dedicated online portal, reserving a build slot for £99. Those who order this way will also benefit from three years of free servicing while also being the first to receive their car when deliveries commence in April 2021.

SPOILER ALERT! We were told to keep this a surprise, but we just couldn’t wait to share the news with you. Take a sneak peek at the All-New Sandero and Sandero Stepway coming soon. pic.twitter.com/Sz4Qcthklg — Dacia UK (@daciauk) September 7, 2020

The regular Sandero brings LED lights as standard, while all cars also benefit from smartphone connectivity via a docking station which sits atop the dashboard. In this way, the phone becomes the car’s infotainment system. Front electric windows, a speed limited and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) are also included.

Move up to Essential grade – priced from £8,995 – and body coloured bumpers are added, as as well as manual air conditioning, cruise control and remote central locking.

Comfort models gain an eight-inch touchscreen which comes as standard with salltei navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Android Auto comes as standard, too. This specification of Sandero also benefits from automatic wipers, parking sensors and a reversing camera. Comfort models start from £11,595.

The Sandero is also available as a Stepway model – priced from £10,995 – which brings a more rugged, crossover-style appearance. It also brings tinted windows, front foglights and black roof bars, while inside there’s manual air conditioning, automatic lighting and parking sensors – among other features.

The Stepway brings chunkier exterior looks

At the top of the range is Prestige, which builds on the comfort specification with 16-inch wheels, heated front seats, climate control and an automatic parking brake.

When it comes to powertrains, the Sandero is available with Dacia’s latest bi-fuel setup, which combines an LPG bi-fulled 1.0-litre engine which is linked with a six-speed manual transmission. When both tanks are full, the Sandero bi-fuel can return a driving range of up to 800 miles.