Automobili Pininfarina Battista completes first high-speed testing

Automobili Pininfarina Battista

Automobili Pininfarina’s Battista hypercar has completed its first set of high-speed runs, furthering the car’s development.

Conducted at the Nardo Technical Center in Italy, the testing procedure allowed engineers to fine-tune the car’s dynamics, ensuring that the Battista is able to successfully put all 1,873bhp and 2,300Nm to the road.

The successful session marks the furthering development of the hypercar which will see it undergo nine tests and validation runs on both the public roads and private test tracks to properly ready the electric model for production.

The Battista features an electric motor mounted to each wheel

With test driver and vehicle dynamics manager Georgios Syropoulos behind the wheel, the Battista completed sprints around the banked section of the 12.6km (7.8-mile) Nardo ring and high-speed tests through a 6.2km (2.4 mile) handling track.

Paolo Dellachà, Automobili Pininfarina chief product and engineering Officer, said: “This test is an exciting moment for our clients and the team at Automobili Pininfarina as we complete another phase In the development of the most powerful Italian sports car ever made.

“We have undertaken extensive development using advanced simulation technology, and we can now fine-tune the calibration of Battista’s bespoke chassis and pioneering four-motor torque vectoring system on road and track.”

The Battista will achieve 217mph flat-out

The Battista is powered by a 120kWh battery linked to four electric motors, with one mounted at each wheel. As well as an ability to actively distribute power between the four wheels for the best possible traction, the Battista brings five different driving modes – Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere. It’s capable of going from 0-60mph in under two seconds and will hit 217mph flat-out.