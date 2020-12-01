New trims and engines added to Cupra Formentor line-up

Cupra Formentor

The Cupra Formentor line-up has been expanded with the addition of new trim levels and engine choices.

The first vehicle designed solely for the Cupra brand since its split from Seat, the Formentor is a sleek coupe-like SUV.

UK deliveries are scheduled to begin this month, and now the Spanish firm has expanded the range to five trim levels, with a new less powerful engine accompanying the performance-focused version that powers the high-specification trims.

(Cupra)

That new engine is a 148bhp petrol unit that can be bought with either a manual or automatic gearbox, while the range-topping performance models get a 306bhp engine with four-wheel-drive and an automatic gearbox.

Entry-level models are badged V1 and cost from £27,395 for the manual and £28,825 for the auto, with the 148bhp engine the only option. This trim comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, rain-sensing wipers and fog lights. Inside, there’s a 10.25-inch digital cockpit, wireless phone charger, sports seats and adaptive cruise control.

You can take the easy road. Or you can go up the highest peak just to feel the thrill. And if it feels right, then the new #CUPRAFormentor is for you. Drive. Live. Feel another way.➡️https://t.co/BoZhirjfzM pic.twitter.com/Lo6loBSh75 — CUPRA (@CUPRA) October 28, 2020

V2 models get the same engine and gearbox choice, priced from £29,690 for the manual and £31,120 for the auto. Equipment upgrades include 19-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable front bucket seats upholstered in Nappa leather, and a heated steering wheel.