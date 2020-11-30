Isle of Man TT 2021 cancelled because of Covid-19 pandemic

Ian Hutchinson Isle of Man TT

The Isle of Man TT 2021 has been cancelled, with the local government citing the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which sees motorcycles racing on public roads on the island, was scheduled for May 29 to June 12 2021.

However, the Department for Enterprise said it would work with involved parties towards delivering the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix races next year. These are scheduled to take place in August and September.

The traditional bank holiday that usually coincides with the now-cancelled Senior TT race will move from Friday June 11 to Friday August 27 to segue with these later races.

Minister for Enterprise, Laurence Skelly MHK said: “We do not underestimate the disappointment that this decision will cause to many people. However, we are making an early, logical decision to provide certainty and clarity to race fans and everyone else involved in the event.

“The TT relies on thousands of volunteers and officials across a wide range of organisations and we could not move responsibly towards a positive decision to proceed in planning for 2021, which would involve committing to welcoming tens of thousands of people to the Island in June, despite the progress towards a vaccination programme globally and on the Island.

“This decision has not been taken lightly but has been taken in the interests of the Island, the health and wellbeing of residents and visitors, and is in line with our ongoing pandemic strategy.