Phone app promises car insurance cover ‘in less than 60 seconds’

Caura Protect

A smartphone app is promising motorists car insurance within a minute of beginning the process.

Caura aims to bring all aspects of car management into one app, letting motorists pay for car tax, parking, tolls and more in one place.

However, it has now added Caura Protect, which is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, to provide users with a variety of insurance renewal quotes and the ability to become fully covered ‘in less than 60 seconds’.

(Caura)

Caura says it uses the data provided during the signup process, which is verified against official sources, to autofill insurance forms. Users answer a short series of questions in the app and receive quotes from six UK insurers, including Aviva and Markerstudy.

When a quote has been selected, it can be paid for using Apple Pay or the stored credit or debit card. The ability to pay monthly will be introduced ‘in early 2021’.

Once confirmed, the insurance documents will be stored within the app, as well as having the ability to make a claim through their phone, too.

Alan Hickman, director of insurance at Caura, said: “Our partnerships with the leading UK insurers helps us make car ownership easy and affordable, and roads safer.

“We have worked hard to create a seamless and simple way to buy and manage insurance just as we did for paying for parking, taxes and tolls.”

Sai Lakshmi, CEO of Caura, added: “Our single goal is to reduce the hassle and unnecessary fines associated with car ownership and its outdated ecosystem which has traditionally left drivers feeling powerless and frustrated.