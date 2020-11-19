New Skoda Octavia vRS now available for UK police use

Skoda Octavia vRS police

Skoda’s latest Octavia vRS is now available for use by blue-light fleets across the UK.

One of the latest in a long line of Skoda vehicles specially converted for emergency services, the Octavia vRS packs a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 242bhp, driven to the front wheels through a seven-speed automatic gearbox. This allows it to reach 60mph in 6.5 seconds – making the vRS an ideal choice for police officers and particularly those operating in rapid response teams.

The conversion to a police car includes LED signal lights located in the front screen, grille, tailgate and number plate while a three-tone siren gives a noticeable audio presence too.

A series of technology and connectivity systems are included too – as they are on the standard vRS – while key buttons have been given one-touch functionality for easier use when on the move. Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit system relays important vehicle information back to the driver via a screen located in place of the traditional dials.

Full LED Matrix headlights are fitted, as well as wireless smartphone integration and adaptive cruise control.

The Octavia vRS for police forces will initially be available with the 2.0-lite turbocharged engine, though this is due to be expanded upon with the introduction of a manual variant, as well as a 2.0-litre diesel version and the brand’s first electrified vRS – a plug-in hybrid.