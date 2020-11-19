New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class introduced as luxury saloon flagship

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has arrived to take its place at the very pinnacle of the firm’s range of luxury saloons.

Now featuring a wheelbase which is 18cm longer than the longest regular S-Class variant, the Mercedes-Maybach has been designed with a focus around comfort for those sitting in the rear of the car.

Outside, it features the Maybach lettering integrated into the chrome grille surround, while the firm’s logo is also applied to the C-pillar.

The appearance of the car can also be changed with a new two-tone paint finish with a dividing line, which is applied completely by hand.

However, it’s inside where the Maybach comes into its own. Up to five screens are available, while a 12.8-inch central display comes fitted as standard. This is backed up by a 12.3-inch 3D driver display which is ‘available upon request’, according to Mercedes.

The exterior design of the new #MercedesMaybach #SClass includes a distinctive hood with a chrome fin and bold radiator grille. Moreover, the rear doors and flowing C-pillars – as well as the light signature – underline the model's superlative status.https://t.co/ry5LUEt6X5 pic.twitter.com/9Sy90I5KIJ — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) November 19, 2020

Wood surrounds encase the rear of the front two seat backrests, while the passenger sitting up front can enjoy a leg rest which can be extended electrically. It’s even available with an optional massaging function.

Those sitting in the back can also enjoy seat heating for their legs and shoulders, while the rear doors can be operated by the driver to allow for easier entry and exit from the vehicle.

Active noise cancellation has been used by the brand for the first time in order to keep the cabin as quiet as possible, while standard air suspension ensures that the Maybach delivers a smooth, comfortable ride.

When it comes to engine choices, the Maybach S-Class will be available with either a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with 496bhp or a larger twin-turbocharged petrol V12 with 603bhp. As well as the standard-fit air suspension, rear-wheel-steering – which helps to make the S-Class nimbler in tighter driving situations such as city environments – can be added as an optional extra.

The interior features a variety of screens and displays