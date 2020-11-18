Yamaha adds Tracer 9 and GT to line-up

Yamaha Tracer

Yamaha has announced new Yamaha Tracer 9 and 9 GT models.

The sports tourer bikes utilise the same 890cc engine, while the Tracer 9 boasts a new chassis too. It’s stronger than the one found on the older Tracer, too, meaning that the overall payload of rider, passenger and luggage has lifted by seven per cent to 193kg.

A lightweight exhaust, meanwhile, weighs 1,400kg less than the one fitted to the previous Tracer.

Here's a closer look at the all-new #Tracer9 and #Tracer9GT for 2021! ▪️ 890cc EU5 engine ▪️ All-new Deltabox chassis ▪️ 6-axis IMU with lean-sensitive rider aids ▪️ Full LED lighting More ? https://t.co/q5vmTtWTeB#RoadsofLife pic.twitter.com/boatKuCCzV — Yamaha Motor UK (@YMUKofficial) November 17, 2020

A variety of electronic assistance systems are included too, such as multi-sage slide control and wheelie control. Cruise control also comes fitted as standard, while a more efficient fuel system has increased fuel economy by nine per cent.

It means that the Tracer should now be able to return up to 217 miles from a single 18-litre tank.

A new chassis brings less weight than before

Two separate three-inch TFT screens relay key info back to the rider, too. The left screen showcases running information while the right-hand display deals with trip and outside temperatures.