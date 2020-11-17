LEVC appoints first official conversion partner for VN5 van

LEVC conversions

London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) has announced its first official conversion partner for its VN5 van.

Modul-System creates high-quality and lightweight commercial racking and has already provided conversions for LEVC’s VN5 prototype ‘trial fleet’ which are already being used by companies such as DPD and the Royal Mail.

Thanks to a large capacity the VN5 can take two Euro-sized pallets and a gross payload of 830kg. Thanks to a large side-loading door and a 60/40 split door at the rear, the main cargo area of the van can be easily accessed.

The flexible racking allows for a multitude of storage options

As a result, the large load area provides the perfect basis for conversion, with racking systems helping to break up the space into usable compartments.

Joerg Hofmann, CEO of LEVC, said: “We are pleased to announce Modul-System as our first official conversion partner for VN5. Recognised as one of the most reputable converters and manufacturers of custom racking, Modul-System will create bespoke solutions for VN5, tailoring the vehicle to the specific needs and requirements of our customers.

“From Logistics and telecommunications to food refrigeration and utilities, VN5 is well suited to a wide range of sectors.”

The partnership announcement comes during the same month that LEVC started production of the VN5 at its facility in Ansty, Coventry – the UK’s only dedicated electric vehicle factory. Already available in the UK, European order books for the VN5 are set to open in spring next year.

Paul Railston, managing director at Modul-System UK, said: “As a premium partner to many major vehicle manufacturers, Modul-System are delighted to have been given the opportunity to partner with LEVC in the development of our conversion solution for the VN5 Electric Van.