BMW Group launches new accident support service

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW Group has introduced a new support service for BMW and Mini drivers in the aftermath of an accident.

Available free of charge to all BMW and Mini drivers of any age vehicle from today, the service gives drivers assistance and guidance after an accident, right the way through to vehicle recovery, repair and onward travel.

Selected BMW models fitted with the correct on-board software will also be able to recognise when an accident has occurred but when the airbags haven’t been deployed. In this situation the driver will receive a notification via their car’s central infotainment system, allowing them to start a conversation with the accident support service.

However, drivers of older vehicles without the in-car software will be able to get in touch with accident support via a 24/7 telephone number.

Motorists will be provided with a link to submit pictures of the vehicle’s damage and if the car can’t be driven, accident support will then organise the recovery of the vehicle to a local BMW or Mini bodyshop and provide onwards transport for the driver.

For non-fault incidents, the accident support team can begin an insurance claim on behalf of the driver.

An online portal will allow drivers to book their vehicle repair in at a convenient time at a BMW Approved body shop close to them. They’ll even be able to track the status of the repair and the progression of the insurance claim.