Fewer than one in twelve drivers have plans to switch to an EV

Electric cars survey

Fewer than one in twelve car owners expect their next car to be an electric one despite the government’s expected announcement of the ban of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, new research has shown.

A study of 2,003 UK adults found that many drivers – 37 per cent – cited a lack of fast charging points in key areas where they drive as a major reason why they wouldn’t consider an EV, while 30 per cent also said that the inability to charge a car at home blocked their decision. Just eight per cent of car owners expected their next vehicle to be electric.

However, over a third of people saw the restrictions of a car’s electric range as their main reason against buying an electric car, while a third are currently put off by the increased purchase cost of an electric vehicle compared with a traditionally powered car. Cost and the potential for ‘hassle’ also influenced over a quarter of motorists’ decisions in the survey conducted by Kwik Fit.

Roger Griggs, communications director of Kwik Fit, said: “Although there have been many early adopters of electric cars, this research clearly identifies the areas which are of most concern to drivers and are the biggest barriers in stopping the majority from considering a switch to electric.”

Some 17 per cent of respondents also said that they would want to know more people who have an electric car before they commit to one themselves. In addition, 10 per cent said that they didn’t believe that electric vehicles are more environmentally friendly than existing cars.