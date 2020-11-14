Prices announced for updated Peugeot 308

Order books for Peugeot’s updated 308 have opened with prices starting from £21,310.
The revised model arrives with a range of petrol and diesel engine options as well as improved levels of in-car technology.
Available in either hatchback or estate layouts, the new 308 is available with a striking new exterior colour – Vertigo Blue – as well as new optional 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
A Black Pack is also an option on GT Premium trim levels, bringing gloss black elements across the car as well as 18-inch alloy wheels finished in black.
All cars now benefit from Peugeot’s Digital i-Cockpit system, which brings a 10-inch head-up instrument panel as standard. All cars across the range get a 9.7-inch high-definition colour touchscreen too which incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Dynamic GT and GT Premium specifications – priced from £26,630 – also get a Driver Sport Pack as standard, bringing a sport button which sharpens the throttle while increasing the responsiveness of the power steering.
A range of driver assistance systems are available too, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and active lane departure warning – among other features.
There’s the choice of either a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel unit, with both available in a series of power outputs. There’s the option of either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox too – though the latter is only available on higher-powered variants.
The Peugeot 308 GTi – priced from £31,985 – sits atop the range, bringing a turbocharged 1.6-litre engine with 256bhp and 340Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-60mph time of just six seconds.