Prices announced for updated Peugeot 308

Updated Peugeot 308

Order books for Peugeot’s updated 308 have opened with prices starting from £21,310.

The revised model arrives with a range of petrol and diesel engine options as well as improved levels of in-car technology.

Available in either hatchback or estate layouts, the new 308 is available with a striking new exterior colour – Vertigo Blue – as well as new optional 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

A digital drivers display is now fitted as standard

A Black Pack is also an option on GT Premium trim levels, bringing gloss black elements across the car as well as 18-inch alloy wheels finished in black.

All cars now benefit from Peugeot’s Digital i-Cockpit system, which brings a 10-inch head-up instrument panel as standard. All cars across the range get a 9.7-inch high-definition colour touchscreen too which incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Dynamic GT and GT Premium specifications – priced from £26,630 – also get a Driver Sport Pack as standard, bringing a sport button which sharpens the throttle while increasing the responsiveness of the power steering.

The 308 is available in either hatch or estate layouts

A range of driver assistance systems are available too, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and active lane departure warning – among other features.

There’s the choice of either a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel unit, with both available in a series of power outputs. There’s the option of either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox too – though the latter is only available on higher-powered variants.